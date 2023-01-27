Warrnambool sprintcar driver James McFadden is primed for the 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic after saluting in Mount Gambier on Thursday night.
The two-time classic winner, driving for Hodges Motorsport, won the King's Challenge at Borderline Speedway ahead of Tasmanian Jock Goodyer and Warrnambool's Jamie Veal.
McFadden was delighted with the win at the traditional classic lead-in event.
"That was a serious hot rod I got to play with in the feature, so credit to my guys who have been working so hard," he said.
"This is the right time of the year to be finding some form so hopefully we can keep this rolling to Warrnambool."
McFadden also raced in the President's Cup at Avalon on Wednesday night, finishing third.
The World of Outlaws driver's attention now turns to the three-day classic which gets under way with qualifying night one on Friday.
McFadden is scheduled to race on Saturday in qualifying night two.
