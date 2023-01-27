The Standard
Home/News/Browse extra

Warrnambool sprintcar driver James McFadden wins Mount Gambier's King's Challenge

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated January 27 2023 - 11:19am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James McFadden, pictured here in December 2022, triumphed in Mount Gambier's King's Challenge on Thursday night. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool sprintcar driver James McFadden is primed for the 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic after saluting in Mount Gambier on Thursday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.