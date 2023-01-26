THEY'RE ready to go four wide at Premier Speedway as qualifying for the 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic prepares for the second of three nights of racing.
Night two qualifying on Saturday is jam-packed with talent.
The top-96 cars from Friday and Saturday nights will roll onto the clay track for Sunday's finale in front of thousands of fans.
Night two qualifying features 59 drivers from Australia and America.
The Standard has identified key reasons to tune in on night two of the famous meeting's milestone edition.
Sheldon Haudenschild, who raced in Australia in 2015, returns to the track where his dad Jac won two classic titles as one of the world's best racers.
The World of Outlaws competitor is racing for Terang-based team Jack Lee Racing and will be a draw-card given his impressive performances in his home country.
Jac was the classic champion in 1981 and '82 in an era dominated by fellow American Danny Smith and New South Welshman Garry Rush.
Can his son etch his name on the trophy too?
At 51 Brooke Tatnell remains a force on the sprintcar circuit.
The American-based Australian is home for the first time in three years following the COVID-19 pandemic which thwarted any travel plans.
He's a three-time classic winner and has finished on the podium a remarkable eight times.
Tatnell's most recent podium was in 2018 when he finished third.
He is racing for Tasmanian team Shaun Dobson Racing and will be keen to give the family operation reason to smile.
Three Warrnambool drivers - all past classic champions - feature on night two and pose a triple threat for competitors.
James McFadden, Jamie Veal and Corey McCullagh all know what it's like to win their home-town's major race.
McFadden - a World of Outlaws driver - and McCullagh both finished on the podium 12 months ago, behind Queenslander Lachlan McHugh.
Former Monte Motorsport driver McFadden, racing for Hodges Motorsport this time around, and Veal - this year's Victorian title winner - are in red-hot form while McCullagh, who keeps his racing schedule more localised, has won two SRA Series rounds of late.
Australia has become a second home for American Carson Macedo who is preparing for his seventh classic attempt.
He was the only driver to travel from the United States for the 2022 classic amid travel uncertainty due to coronavirus restrictions and finished second in the 2018 edition.
He is part of the furniture at Dyson Motorsport and will be eager to repay the faith.
Adding to the intrigue this time around is brother Cole is contesting his first classic.
Cameron Waters' addition to the sprintcar scene has helped attract a different audience.
The V8 Supercars ace, who finished second to Shane van Gisbergen in the 2022 standings, swaps bitumen for dirt in his off-season and is now accustomed to the differences.
Waters is not at the classic to make up the numbers.
Can the Monster Energy driver - in his eye-catching car - put himself in title contention and claim a famous victory?
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.