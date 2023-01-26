The Standard
Merrivale sign former players Corey Britton, Sam Gleeson for 2023 season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated January 26 2023 - 6:42pm, first published 5:00pm
Corey Britton (left, pictured in 2019) and Sam Gleeson (right, pictured 2021) will return to play for Merrivale in 2023.

A returning best on ground premiership player is expected to strengthen Merrivale's Warrnambool and District Football Netball League flag aspirations.

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

