A returning best on ground premiership player is expected to strengthen Merrivale's Warrnambool and District Football Netball League flag aspirations.
Sam Gleeson, brother of Tigers senior captain Jack and club president Matthew, has signed with his former club for 2023, alongside former junior premiership player Corey Britton.
Merrivale coach Josh Sobey said Gleeson was moving back to Warrnambool with partner Elodie in the coming weeks after lining up for Melbourne-based club Diamond Creek last year, where he was among Northern Football Netball League's division two team of the year.
Gleeson, who was voted by media best on ground in the Tigers' 2014 flag, was last seen at Merrivale in 2021, though COVID-19 restrictions in Melbourne at the time limited his ability to travel back to play for the Tigers.
Sobey said it was great to get someone of Gleeson's experience and leadership back into the midfield group.
"He can play inside very well, he's a good size and around that 6'3," Sobey said.
"We're looking forward to what that can bring along with Jack and Tate (Porter), there is some big boys in there now."
They're Merrivale people, we know how they play, we know their strengths and weaknesses.- Josh Sobey
Britton, who spent 2022 travelling, is also expected to bolster the Tigers' up-and-coming ranks.
"He's loved by the boys and has a great heart and a bright future ahead," Sobey said of Britton.
The Tigers, who bowed out in a semi-final to Kolora-Noorat last season, have enjoyed a strong off-season recruiting period in a bid to go deeper into a finals series in 2023.
Brothers Tate and Jalen Porter return to Merrivale after a season with Hampden league's North Warrnambool Eagles while new recruit Eli Barker crossed from Old Collegians.
Former Merrivale junior talent Jaxon Madden and Braedyn Ross have also returned.
Sobey said it was "the goal of the off-season" to lure back "some of their own".
"We think we've done a pretty good job of doing that," he said. "They're Merrivale people, we know how they play, we know their strengths and weaknesses.
"We're really looking forward to working with them and I think they can help us take the next step."
The Tigers have resumed their post-Christmas pre-season training program.
"We eased our way in with some sessions away from the track, just some more running sessions," Sobey said. "Then back on the track the last two weeks.
"We'll ramp up to two sessions again on the track on Monday."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
