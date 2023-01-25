The Standard
Driver dies in single-vehicle rollover east of Hamilton

By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 26 2023 - 10:01am, first published 9:43am
Male driver dies in single-vehicle rollover

A male driver has died after a single-vehicle rollover about 15 kilometres east of Hamilton on Thursday morning.

