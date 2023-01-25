Male driver dies in single-vehicle rollover

A male driver has died after a single-vehicle rollover about 15 kilometres east of Hamilton on Thursday morning.
Police reported the accident happened on Mill Road near Moutajup and the driver was the sole occupant of the car.
Mill Road was closed Thursday morning while investigations into the cause of the collision were being conducted by Hamilton police highway patrol unit members.
It's believed a car was travelling on Mill Road before coming off the road and crashing down an embankment just before 5.30am.
Ambulance Victoria officers also attended but the male driver died at the scene.
The exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined at this stage.
Any witnesses, or anyone with dash camera footage, are requested to contact the Hamilton police station on 55519100 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
On Sunday afternoon Panmure man Reg Dumesny, 65, died after his classic car rolled on the Timboon-Port Campbell Road about 3.30pm.
It was the first fatality on south-west roads in 2023.
Investigations into the cause of that accident are still ongoing with the road condition, possible mechanical failure and medical episode all being looked at.
More to come.
