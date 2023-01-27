ACCOMPANYING the cars at this year's Classics on the Hill is a new inclusive retro pin-up wear competition.
It will form part of the annual car show being held at Cannon Hill Reserve on Sunday, where about 200 classic cars are expected to be on display.
The fashion competition will be run by Liebig Street store Miss Pin's owner Fuzzy Khanyari.
"Classic cars and retro pin-up usually go hand-in-hand," Ms Khanyari said.
"There aren't many activities for the ladies in the local cars circuits.
"We have such a great classic car club."
Ms Khanyari said running the competition was about bringing the rockabilly subculture and events to Warrnambool.
She said because it was the first time the fashion competition was being held it would be entry level.
"Anyone can enter as long as they dress vintage, retro, pin-up or rockabilly," Ms Khanyari said.
"All genders are welcomed and it's all inclusive.
"It's not a crowned pageant, it's just to go along with the cars and the pin-up looks great next to the hot rods."
Ms Khanyari dresses in rockabilly wear on a daily basis.
"It's such an empowering way to dress. It embraces femininity and body positivity," she said.
"You can be any size or dress and dress in retro pin-up wear - it works well and it's flattering."
Entrants are urged to arrive at 10.30am for registration with the competition starting at 11am.
On the car side of things, one of the vehicles that will be on display is a 1957 Chevrolet 210 Sedan.
It is owned by Warrnambool Kruzin Classics president Jamal Hasell, one of a number of classic cars in his collection.
It took Ms Hasell and workers at local businesses the past 12 years to restore the car.
"I always wanted to do one of these cars," he said.
"It's an old looking car but it's got all the modern drive line, brakes and an upgraded engine."
A diesel mechanic by trade, Mr Hasell said he had been into classic cars "all my life".
He also owns several General Motors (GM) vehicles restored to the "original standard", a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro SS, a 1970 Chevelle SS LS5 and a 1959 Oldsmobile two-door coupe.
"It's all about the way they were built back then," Mr Hasell said.
"Each car has got a different character and its own individual drive experience and they're a good investment, it's money in the pocket with the way things are going."
Mr Hasell purchased and imported the Oldsmobile from the United States.
"We went over there for a little bit of a hot rod shop type tour and for the SEMA Show (a car display) in Las Vegas," Mr Hasell said.
"On our way there we've popped by a junkyard and found that in the paddock on a car dealer's property in Iowa."
Mr Hasell said when looking around the paddock to purchase a car, it caught his eye.
"In the 1959 era they were what we call the winged cars, that really long Batmobile-style cruiser," he said.
"The styling in that era is a standout to me.
"For a year or two the GM cars had this really outlandish styling.
"It's a rare one to have in Australia."
Entry is from 9am with a cost of $5 per car.
Profits from the car and fashion shows will go to Warrnambool and District Food Share.
