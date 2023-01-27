The Standard
Classics on the Hill to showcase about 200 cars at Warrnambool's Cannon Hill on January 29

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated January 27 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:30pm
Sherri Symons, Corey Firth and Fuzzy Khanyari with Jamal Hasell's vintage Chevrolet. The car will be on show at Classics on the Hill on Sunday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

ACCOMPANYING the cars at this year's Classics on the Hill is a new inclusive retro pin-up wear competition.

