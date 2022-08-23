Another Liebig Street store is occupied thanks to the arrival of a new bougie lingerie boutique.
The store, Miss Pins, is a world away from practical beige and boring underwear, only stocking glamourwear in various colours and prints.
Owner Fuzzy Khanyari said the boutique stocked plus-size retro and vintage-inspired lingerie including robes, negligees, teddies and back-seamed stockings.
Originally from Warrnambool, Miss Khanyari shopped in similar boutiques while living in Melbourne and Sydney and wanted to provide the same experience in the south-west.
"We're catering to those who may not find their sizing needs met elsewhere," Miss Khanyari said.
"This is the stuff I like and the this is the store I would want to shop in.
"I've had a taste of boutiques like this living in the city being amongst that pin-up subculture."
Miss Khanyari said the products, which ranged from sizes 16 to 24, were about fashion and feeling good.
"This is glamour," she said. "Glamour doesn't have to be practical. It just has to look good. This is about indulging yourself. Wear a leopard robe tonight. It looks great or during the day at home."
She said the "lovely" heritage Victorian building was the perfect location and "suited Miss Pins to a tee".
The store's name harks back to a time when vintage suspender belts and girdles were all the rage and a touch of glamour was in vogue.
The store, which is located at the Raglan Parade end of Liebig Street, opens on Thursday.
