Expensive bikes stolen from unoccupied home

Crime scene officers have attended at a Must Street address in Portland on Wednesday after two mountain bikes were stolen from inside a house.
Detective Senior Constable Dimitrios Vassiliou, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said that between last Friday and Tuesday unknown offenders gained access to a house in Must Street through a front window.
He said all the doors were locked, the house was used for storage and the flywire screen was cut before entry was gained after forcing open the front window.
Two mountain bikes, one valued at $400 and the other at $700, were removed from the home.
Detective Senior Constable Vassiliou said no one has been living at the address.
"Warrnambool-based crime scene officers attended and processed the scene on Wednesday morning," he said.
"We have canvassed the neighbours without success, but we are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area, or who has information, to contact Portland police (5522 1500) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
