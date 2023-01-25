The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Offenders cut a flywire screen before forcing open a front window to the house

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 25 2023 - 11:57am, first published 11:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Expensive bikes stolen from unoccupied home

Crime scene officers have attended at a Must Street address in Portland on Wednesday after two mountain bikes were stolen from inside a house.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.