A Melbourne teenager holidaying in Warrnambool has taken out a Flaggy 5 for the second year running.
Rose Jarvis, 13, was the fastest female in the fourth-and-final 5 kilometre run at Flagstaff Hill on Wednesday, edging out Warrnambool's Harriet Aggett.
Rose, who won the final Flaggy 5 of 2022, said it felt good to take out the event again.
"It was a really nice course," she said. "It's really beautiful, I loved it."
Rose, 13, has been holidaying at Lake Pertobe for almost a week - a yearly tradition for her family - with the beach being her favourite past time. She said she had been immersed in athletics since her last visit to Warrnambool and is currently competing in the Victorian Triathlon Series in Melbourne.
"I'm just trying to do my best and have fun," she said.
Meanwhile, Warrnambool's Ben Wallis crossed the line fastest for the third time in four weeks ahead of a tilt at Port Fairy marathon. Wallis edged out Sam Edney, who won last week's Flaggy 5, and Richard Wade in third.
Wallis, 46, said he knew he had to do "a lot of work" with Edney at his tail.
"I was just saying to him before, 'he's an animal', I love watching him run," Wallis said. "He's a handy runner."
Wallis is looking ahead to next month's Port Fairy marathon, with several community events handy training tools in the lead-up. He competed in Sunday's Port Fairy Football Netball Club's 12km fun run, after finishing runner-up in the Surf 'T' Surf 10km earlier this month.
"I did it (marathon) last year and had a bit of a fun day but this one is going to be a bit more serious," he said. "I'm going to try to break some barriers that I have been trying to for a few years."
Warrnambool Athletics Club president Karen Anderson was pleased by the response to this year's Flaggy 5 series.
"I'm absolutely thrilled with the numbers we've had every week, locals and tourists alike," Anderson said.
The club introduced a 2.5km run and 2.5km and 5km walks to the series this year, with the club noticing a boost to its numbers. Half of the money raised throughout the series will be donated to the Clinton Hall Foundation, in honour of the late Warrnambool runner.
