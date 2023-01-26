A new team littered with the who's who of Australian sport is aiming to win the 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic on Sunday night. Hodges Motorsport - a passion project for Warrnambool-raised Tim Hodges - is hoping James McFadden can drive into victory lane. The Standard will introduce the team to speedway fans in each edition this week. Fifth to answer the tough questions is three-time AFL premiership player Jack Riewoldt, who is a part owner.
You're a Tiger superstar but your sporting pursuits currently include the favourite for the 2023 Melbourne Cup with Soulcombe and also one of the favourites for this weekend's Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic with James McFadden.
How did this happen?
I've been trying to say yes rather than no to things I may never have contemplated in the past.
Maybe it's a sign I'm getting old and wise.
But the horse and the race car have become really fun hobbies we've got involved in with two great groups of mates, and I have my fingers firmly crossed for both.
How on earth did you get involved in a race team?
I've worked on AFL 360 at Fox Footy with Hodgey since 2016. Back then the Tigers struggled pretty badly, so I think Hodgey takes credit for turning us around!
But he's been great for me and a bloody good mate, so I was happy to get involved here.
The two of us did a podcast together with Scotty McLaughlin and had made some money off some very loyal sponsors. The pod had finished after Scotty moved to the USA (for IndyCar) and the money was just sitting there which gave Hodgey a crazy idea to run a race team and we were 100 per cent in.
Do you think you'll be seeing any of your money back?
I'm not holding my breath!
From what I've learnt, these cars can come a cropper pretty easily so it's probably not a wise investment but we're doing this more as a passion project.
At the end of the day - we're probably the only people on earth to lose money rather than make money from a podcast!
Although I will say it's been encouraging the form the guys have had in our few starts over Christmas, especially winning at Avalon. It just goes to show what a star James McFadden is - we're blessed to have landed him as our driver. The similarities he shares with Scotty to his craft are remarkable - and he seems so cool and calm and collected behind the wheel. Hopefully he can get the job done for us.
What are your motorsport interest levels?
I must admit I love it - it's infectious.
I've had some great experiences at race tracks watching Supercars - from Sandown to the Gold Coast and Bathurst.
Even my little brother went to Indianapolis to see the 500 with Hodgey and Ryan (O'Keefe) and Dylan (Willsher) who are involved with the team. They had a ball.
Bathurst 2019 is one of my favourite sporting experiences of all time - to be there when Scotty won the race and to see it from the inside was a huge thrill, I loved it.
And from what I hear Warrnambool is much the same - it's the mecca for speedway fans like Mount Panorama.
Your role - can you help the team?
I'm tipping Hodgey will be like a cat on a hot tin roof all week, so hopefully I can be a calming influence. I've really enjoyed watching the team progress over their first few nights - I've tuned into each of the five nights across Christmas. But it's been fun watching the team find their feet and get some confidence - the Avalon win was huge and I'm so happy for the guys who worked their backsides off.
We've heard you'd love a go in the car?
Would I ever! How do I make that happen? I'm not sure my backside would even fit?
The difficulty you're facing getting to the track?
This is the disappointing bit. We were all in and I was looking forward to getting to the track and to take the girls to Lake Pertobe and show them around town.
But we're expecting baby number three shortly, so you can imagine how busy life is right now at home, especially with pre-season ramping up - and our pre-season camp the week after. So it will make getting to Warrnambool impossible which is a massive shame but the guys at Clay-per-view have hooked me up and I can't wait to watch it all.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.