The Standard
Home/News/Browse extra

Five key narratives to follow on night one of the 2023 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Premier Speedway

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated January 26 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reigning classic champion Lachlan McHugh is a headline act on night one of the 2023 edition. Picture by Anthony Brady

THEY'RE ready to go four wide at Premier Speedway as qualifying for the 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic gets under way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.