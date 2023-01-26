THEY'RE ready to go four wide at Premier Speedway as qualifying for the 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic gets under way.
The two qualifying nights - Friday and Saturday - are jam-packed with talent while the top-96 cars will roll onto the clay track for Sunday's finale in front of thousands of fans.
Night one qualifying consists 60 drivers from Australia and America.
The Standard has identified key reasons to tune in on night one of the famous meeting's milestone edition.
One of Australia's finest sprintcar exports is back on home soil.
Kerry Madsen - a three-time winner of the classic - remains a force into his fifth decade.
The veteran speedster knows his way around Premier Speedway and will be eager to impress after COVID-19 restrictions limited his appearances at home in recent years.
One of the most eye-catching drivers when in full flight and still competing on the famed World of Outlaws.
A crowd-pleaser racing for the renowned Krikke Motorsport team out of Western Australia.
Chase Randall is mixing it with the best in Australia all while still completing high school.
The American racer made an immediate impression in his first two overseas races, finishing top-five in back-to-back speedweek A-Mains to start his campaign and has been thereabouts ever since.
Randall, 18, is aiming to make the World of Outlaws circuit as his career progresses and, after four top-10 finishes in his first six Australian races, it's easy to see how it's an attainable goal.
Lachlan McHugh has quickly risen to be one of Australia's most dominant sprintcar drivers.
The reigning classic champion would be considered a major contender by his rivals, given his ability to stay in the running from different positions.
The most recent back-to-back winner was Kerry Madsen in 2007-08.
Another rising star in the running is in-form Tasmanian Jock Goodyer.
At 21, he is among the next generation making some noise.
He has won two of the three meetings at Premier Speedway so far this season too, which will give him confidence against more seasoned performers.
Darren Mollenoyux just knows how to be in contention for race wins.
The long-time Warrnambool competitor, who has moved to Queensland with his wife and two children, finished second in the Victorian title at Premier Speedway on January 2 after accepting an invitation to steer Tim Van Ginneken's number 44.
He showed he'd lost none of his race craft and will be one to watch at the classic.
His best result in the famous race was a runner-up finish in 2017.
BRAD Sweet has raced in Australia before and is no stranger to the classic but he returns as one of the best sprintcar drivers in the world at the peak of his powers.
He topped the World of Outlaws' standings in 2022.
Sweet is a major draw-card for the classic and it was a relief for organisers when he landed in the country after speculation he might have been forced to withdraw. He is one of five Americans on the night one schedule alongside Randall, Justin Sanders, Tyler Courtney and Brock Zearfoss.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.