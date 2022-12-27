The Standard

Warrnambool Swimming Club's Zavier Aberline volunteers at FINA world shortcourse swimming championships

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated December 27 2022 - 1:41pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zavier Aberline is a Warrnambool Swimming Club member.

A budding Warrnambool swimmer hopes to use some of the knowledge he garnered from the world's best when volunteering at the FINA world shortcourse championships when he next competes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.