A budding Warrnambool swimmer hopes to use some of the knowledge he garnered from the world's best when volunteering at the FINA world shortcourse championships when he next competes.
Zavier Aberline, 13, got to see some of his idols - such as Australian Olympians Kyle Chalmers and Emma McKeon - up close while helping at the five-day tournament in Melbourne.
The keen competitor soaked up the experience and wants to carry the knowledge into two events on his 2023 schedule - the South Australian and Victorian country championships.
"I really enjoyed it, hanging out with all the the swimmers," Aberline said.
"I went out onto pool deck and collected the athletes' baskets with their clothes.
"It was awesome (to see them up close) and I definitely took a few things out of it - the things they do before they race."
Aberline - the son of Warrnambool swimming coach Paul - trains up to five times a week under one of the club's other leaders. The Emmanuel College student is focusing on his 200-metre and 100m freestyle.
"I like mainly the 200m because I am more endurance than sprints," he said.
Aberline has swum most of his life and enjoys being part of his home club.
"I enjoy making friends and competing and everyone thinks individual sport but if you really think about it, it's more of a team sport," he said.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
