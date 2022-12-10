Hundreds of Santas are trading their sleighs for two wheels at this year's Warrnambool Motorcycle Toy Run, having already donated at least 1000 presents for children in need this Christmas.
Organiser Trevor Warnecke said the event, which regularly attracted more than 300 riders, had been going for nearly 30 years.
"It's getting bigger each year," he said.
"It helps the Salvos out a lot too. They showed me inside the church there yesterday and it was just full, it was like walking into a shop.
"Apparently the parents take their kids into there so they can pick what they want just before Christmas."
The event collects children's toys and non-perishable foods each December for the Salvation Army to distribute to families in need.
The social ride left Rafferty's Tavern at 1pm, with the cavalcade heading down the highway to Koroit and Port Fairy. They'll return to Lake Pertobe for a fundraising barbecue.
Mr Warnecke said the community support had been amazing.
"Yesterday I picked up a van full of toys, then I went to Port Fairy Bendigo Bank and filled the van again over there. That's just two drops, we've probably collected 1000 or so toys if not more.
"There's good people down here, they donate to people who need it, a lot of families are finding it hard the last few years and can't afford to do this or that but at least they can get Christmas presents this year."
One of those people is Mark Kirchner.
"I've done about eight toy runs," he said.
"I come back to support the kids to get them toys and gifts and help the Salvation Army. It's just a communal thing where everyone gets together. The amount of people you see who you don't realise own a motorbike who turn up here on the day is fantastic.
"The motorcycle community is strong in Warrnambool. They just all turn up for these days, rain hail or shine and it gets more and more each year."
