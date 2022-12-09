WARRNAMBOOL punk band Convict Class is debuting its music written during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The band will play tracks from its Demo-lition EP at Dukes Commercial Hotel Koroit on Saturday from 9pm.
The band will be supported by Lee 'Sonnyboy' Morgan and The Connection.
Stenhouse said the band, which consists of himself, Shane Godfrey, Alistair Wilby and Ben Lakey, wrote the songs at the tail end of the lockdowns, working together since to refine them.
"We started doing some live shows, got some money behind us then got into a recording studio in Koroit in September," he said.
Stenhouse said listeners had responded well to the music on streaming services.
"In just over a month of being on Spotify and Apple Music we had listeners in 21 countries around the world with the top countries being Australia, England and the United States of America," he said.
Stenhouse said a Birmingham heavy music radio station had the EP on rotation for the past three weeks.
"I've been been talking to the radio host via email and he's hanging out for more music - he likes that older school punk rock music," he said. "The band is hoping to get over to the United Kingdom - we've applied for a festival next year - we got down to the final stages of the application and should know by the end of January if we're successful."
Stenhouse said the band members were rapt with the response to their music since forming in October 2021. The EP is for sale at the show and at Prehistoric Sounds.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
