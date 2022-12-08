A new culturally sensitive space at Warrnambool's Deakin University has been opened with the goal of increasing Indigenous student enrolments at the campus.
Campus director Alister McCosh said the First Nations room was a culturally appropriate and safe space for Indigenous students or community to gather and study, bringing the Warrnambool campus in line with other Deakin sites with similar facilities.
The room is named Marrang, a Kirrae Whurrong word meaning great meeting place. It is located in the campus library and was launched on Wednesday.
"We have a small number of Indigenous students studying with us but our goal is to see that grow and continue to grow," Mr McCosh said.
"If you look at the data, our Indigenous community is underrepresented in higher education and we want to change that. We've got an aspiration and a goal to do that.
"This isn't the fix but it's not hard. It's part of the journey along to make sure people feel comfortable coming out here.
"Why can't we have Indigenous students aspiring to be the teachers, doctors, nurses and the accountants here in the region and so by that we start to develop a collective of students who are the next leaders in the community that are qualified through the university.
He said the university wanted to work with the schools to bring indigenous students who may not have been out to campus and show them the safe, culturally appropriate space.
"Hopefully (that will) inspire them and build aspiration for them to say 'I've got a university in my community that I'm comfortable coming out to'."
The room was officially opened on Wednesday, with an event featuring a Welcome to Country and smoke ceremony by local Gunditjmara and Kirrae Whurrong man Lee Morgan. Morgan, a singer-songwriter also performed his original piece titled Reconciliation Song.
Gunditjmara man and Indigenous inclusion manager Tom Molyneux said it was a community space.
"It happens to sit on Deakin's campus, but this is also ancient Country. We hope the community feels welcome here, whether you are a Deakin student or staff member or not."
Deakin librarian Hero Macdonald spoke of libraries as places of "discovery, connection, ideas and culture" and hoped Marrang would support greater community connections and encourage engagement with its rich cultural heritage collections.
Campus visitors can explore the library collection and get research advice with free community memberships available. For more information contact Warrnambool library campus co-ordinator Jill Stephens.
