THE Warrnambool Symphony Orchestra performance on Sunday will bring to life an iconic children's book character on stage - Babar the Elephant.
The character first appeared in 1931 in the French children's book Histoire de Babar by Jean de Brunhoff.
Warrnambool Symphony Orchestra president John MacInnes said historically it held an annual family concert in late November or early December.
It will be led by guest Stefan Cassomenos, with his Port Fairy Spring Music Festival co-conductor Monica Curro performing in the orchestra.
Mr MacInnes said Babar was chosen as the centrepiece because he was a character many children grew up with.
"The music is quite quirky and interesting and lively," he said.
"It will be unusual to have everyone getting a solo.
"This is a concert for children of all ages. It's a great way to celebrate the coming festive season."
Mr MacInnes said the show would also include film soundtracks from Harry Potter to Pirates of the Caribbean, with the music accompanied by projections.
The show runs at Lighthouse Theatre Warrnambool on December 11 from 2pm to 3pm.
There will also be a performance by Dr Nick the Magician and other guests.
Mr McInnes said the orchestra would not be performing a Christmas show this year.
The music is quite quirky and interesting and lively.- John MacInnes
