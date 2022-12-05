The Standard

Inside Racing: Test great Dennis Lillee surprises Jericho Cup founder Bill Gibbins

By Tim Auld
Updated December 5 2022 - 2:55pm, first published 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Warrnambool-based jockey Declan Bates won the Werribee Cup with Vardani on Sunday. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos

JERICHO Cup founder Bill Gibbins had a surprise visit from one of his sporting heroes while in Richmond's Epworth Hospital last Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.