JERICHO Cup founder Bill Gibbins had a surprise visit from one of his sporting heroes while in Richmond's Epworth Hospital last Tuesday.
Gibbins missed the running of the fifth Jericho Cup at Warrnambool on November 27 after being rushed to hospital with kidney complications.
But it didn't stop Australian cricketing legend Dennis Lillee, who was the ambassador for last week's meeting, from paying a visit to Gibbins before the Test great headed back home to Perth with his wife Helen.
"I got a pleasant surprise to see Dennis and Helen," Gibbins said. "They both came into my hospital room wearing masks and I was not too sure who they were at first. It was great to have caught up with Dennis following numerous mobile phone calls. Dennis and Helen said they really enjoyed being involved with the Jericho Cup and the hospitality of the people from Warrnambool."
The Jericho Cup has been re-run annually at Warrnambool from the 100th anniversary in 2018 to honour Bill The Bastard, the Australian Light Horsemen and their magnificent mounts - The Walers 1914 to 1918.
Gibbins, who will spend three days a week on a dialysis machine, said he was touched by the amount of well wishes he received from people while in hospital and already has ideas for the running of next year's Jericho Cup.
"I got out of hospital on Friday but while I was there I had a lot of time on my hands thinking of next year's Jericho," he said. "There's a few different ideas I've got in mind to improve the day. I'm hoping to have some discussions with Racing Victoria and the Warrnambool Racing Club about those ideas to see how we can grow the event even further in the future.
"I was quite staggered how many messages I received from people while I was in hospital. The messages were quite humbling."
Gibbins, who came up with the Jericho Cup brainchild five years ago, made a four-year financial commitment to the race before handing over the reigns to Racing Victoria this year.
THE winning record of Warrnambool galloper Is It Me remained intact after he scored an impressive win in restricted company at Morphettville on Saturday.
Group one winning trainer Daniel Bowman decided to head to Adelaide with the three-year-old following a seven length win at his racecourse debut in maiden company at Penshurst last month. Bowman's decision was vindicated as Is It Me, with Warrnambool-based jockey Melissa Julius in the saddle, won Saturday's 1300-metre race by a length-and-a-half.
"I thought it was a very good win by a horse having his second start," Bowman said. "He did a fair bit wrong but was just too good for his rivals. He over-raced and wobbled around the corner but he hit the line strongly.
"There's not too many that win their first two starts. We've always had a good opinion of him. I'm not going to get too carried away at this stage. We'll just take him home and see how he pulls up before making other plans."
Bowman purchased Is It Me for $40,000 at the 2021 Inglis Premier Yearling Sales. He's picked up $35,000 in stake money from his two wins.
Ornamental Lady made the trip to Adelaide with Is It Me but she was a late scratching after suffering a minor injury on Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, Strawberry Moon broke her maiden status for Bowman winning a 1300-metre maiden at Stawell on Saturday.
"The penny is just starting to drop with Strawberry Moon," Bowman said. "The win is a great result for her owners which include Southern Cross Thoroughbreds."
Strawberry Moon took her stake earnings to more than $23,000 with the win.
JOCKEY Joe Bowditch was outed for nine meetings on a careless riding charge at Werribee on Sunday. Bowditch pleaded guilty to the charge following his ride on The Moors.
Stewards found that near the 1200-metre mark Bowditch permitted his mount to shift in when not clear of other runners. His suspension commenced at midnight on December 4 and ends midnight December 14.
TRAINERS and owners should keep a close eye on nomination and acceptance time for races over the next few weeks.
With holidays on the horizon there are some changes to meeting times over that period.
FORMER Warrnambool-based jockey Declan Bates added another well-deserved cup victory to his tally when he guided Vardani to a win in Sunday's Werribee Cup.
The Irish-born hoop moved to Warrnambool with his family seven years ago before relocating to Ballarat mid-this-year where he sought more riding opportunities from Archie Alexander and other trainers.
Fittingly, Vardani who likes dry tracks and got a surface that suits on Sunday is trained by Alexander.
Bates rode his first Australian group one winner Begood Toya Mother in the 2019 Rupert Clarke Stakes.
