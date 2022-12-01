The Standard
Watch

South Rovers footballer Jaxen Dalton bullish about 2023 WDFNL season prospects under new coach Tim Condon

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated December 1 2022 - 1:10pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaxen Dalton is one of South Rovers' emerging leaders and is excited to see the Lions improve next season. Picture by Sean McKenna

EMERGING South Rovers leader Jaxen Dalton can sense an inner drive among his teammates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.