EMERGING South Rovers leader Jaxen Dalton can sense an inner drive among his teammates.
The key position footballer is among those doing boxing sessions on top of regular pre-season training as the Lions aim to climb up the Warrnambool and District league ladder in 2023.
Dalton, 21, said he was relishing the chance to learn from new coach Tim Condon, who has crossed from Hampden league powerhouse North Warrnambool Eagles, and was committed to working on his fitness during the summer months.
"I've been doing a little bit of boxing with a few of the other lads at Trent Harman's house," he said.
"It's good to see the boys putting in more effort. Hopefully with all the boys chipping in, we can go a step further and make finals.
"Even just coming here (to training) you can see there's a lot more fitter boys - you can see it in their physique.
"We have a group chat and everyone chips in (to extras) and we try and do it together which makes it a bit easier. They're putting in the work."
Two players - wingman Jack Dowd and defender Sam Hodgins - are among those Dalton believes can play key roles for the Lions.
"Jack will have a pretty good year. He's been doing a fair bit of running and he usually plays wing, that's his preferred position, and he's a bit taller so he has a bit of an edge on the other wingmen," he said.
"Sam was injured most of last year with a groin injury. He's still got a few issues with that but he should be right for round one, he's looking very fit."
Dalton, who can play forward and back, said he felt most comfortable in defence alongside experienced teammates Tom Wilson, Kevin Moloney and Sam Wilde but was happy to play wherever he could have the greatest impact.
The lifelong Lion - he arrived at Walter Oval for Auskick - made his senior debut in 2017.
He now feels he's established himself in the top grade but has identified areas of his game he'd like to fine-tune, including increasing his fitness levels.
"I am feeling a lot more confident than I have been leading into other seasons," Dalton said.
"I am trying to get a bit stronger, just to hold with some bigger bodies.
"I played on a few bigger guys last year and was still getting pushed around a fair bit."
South Rovers are entering a new era under Condon who has replaced long-time mentor Adam Matheson as coach.
Dalton said the Panmure premiership player had made an instant impact.
"Condo has been unbelievable. I talked to a few people before he came and they said he was great but you see it a week in (to pre-season training) and I think a lot of people will learn a heap off him and improve their game," he said.
Being part of success at the Lions - they finished sixth, three games out of the finals last season - would be special for Dalton who has grown up at the club.
"I have a lot of great friendships and the last few years all the older people at the club as I get older I get to know them a bit more too," he said.
"They're great and to see the effort they put into the club, it just makes you want to put in the effort too and stick around."
Off the field Dalton is busy with a new business partnership with brother-in-law Aaron Seabrook.
They have started JD and AS Earthmoving and while he admitted it was "harder than I thought it would be" he hopes branching out will reap long-term rewards.
"It's a fresh start so we've only got a few jobs," the former fencer said.
"We're trying to get some more work and hopefully it goes well."
