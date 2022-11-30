Olympian Ellie Beer says the chance to meet new people and compete has her most excited for the Warrnambool and Terang Gifts.
The Queenslander, who is a member of Brett Robinson's Vikings stable, will race in both Gift meetings across Saturday and Sunday after only competing in one - the Somerset Gift - before. It will be her first hit-out after months of training.
"Purely just going into it to have a bit of fun," Beer, 19, told The Standard. "The majority of the squad is coming down from the Gold Coast.
"I've been to a couple of Gifts where I've just watched my teammates and it's such a great vibe around it. As well as seeing other athletes from all different states, particularly Melbourne."
Beer said she was enjoying her time in Victoria, with the stable training in Melbourne as well as Mornington in the lead-up to the weekend. She hasn't visited Warrnambool before, with the stable planning to take the scenic route along the Great Ocean Road.
"I'm really looking forward to it because I've wanted to do the Great Ocean Road for a while now," she said. "And I'm looking forward to getting to Warrnambool and seeing what it's like."
The bubbly personality said her favourite thing about competing was meeting new people.
"It's always that different feeling when you go away," she said. "It's just pure excitement. I remember at World Juniors in Colombia (in August) I met a girl from Norway and we've been friends ever since. She's said whenever you like, come over to Norway, you can train over there. Just forming those connections around the world is what I love. I love meeting new people and racing against people."
Beer is targeting the 70m, 120m and 300m events at Warrnambool, now held at Reid Oval, while she will also run the 400m at Terang.
"I like that little bit longer," she said. "If I don't usually race 400s I love a good 200. Honestly anything that involved a bit of a bend. I'd say a 300 for any 400m runner is the perfect distance."
Running since she was six, and working under Robinson before she reached high school, Beer has been improving ever since. Her first experience representing Australia was at 16 at the World Relay Championships before she was selected in the relay team for the Tokyo Olympics.
"It was purely amazing, just getting that Australian uniform, I find that's the most exciting time," she said. "I feel so grateful and privileged to be running for my country and I am still to this day."
With Paris Olympics qualifications opening up next year, Beer is hoping to "down her times" and get more personal bests.
"I think we're looking at gaining a bit of experience by going overseas and racing in those environments," she said. "But particularly for next season just kind of changing up a few things, whether it be my technique or getting a bit more speed into legs."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.