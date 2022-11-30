Electric vehicle leader Tesla wants to install six charging stations in Princetown.
Corangamite Shire Council manager of environment and emergency Lyall Bond said the town was just one of many earmarked in the shire.
"Tesla is looking at sites in our shire and Princetown is one of those," he said.
"The south of the shire has been chosen as it is travelling distance from other chargers.
"We are starting to field requests in regard to chargers."
It comes after the council participated in the Charging the Regions Program which identified areas which required charging infrastructure to improve connectivity for EV users.
A report from the program - completed in 2020 - showed Tesla Superchargers (120 KW) had already been installed in Warrnambool with further charging stations near Port Fairy and Portland.
No further chargers were proposed for the south-west at that time.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
