South West Healthcare midwife appointed to new bereavement program role

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated November 30 2022 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
South West Healthcare nurse and midwife Hannah Millard is the newly-appointed perinatal bereavement project co-ordinator to help support south-west families experiencing perinatal, infant or child loss. It is a regional Victorian first. Picture by Anthony Brady

A newly-appointed perinatal bereavement project co-ordinator says a mum who lost her baby daughter this year was her inspiration to apply for the regional Victorian-first program role.

