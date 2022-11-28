The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Design phase due to begin on Corangamite Shire Council's Unlocking Housing project

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated November 30 2022 - 1:33pm, first published November 28 2022 - 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The design phase is due to begin on Corangamite Shire Council's Unlocking Housing project in Timboon and Simpson.

A project expected to deliver up to 130 new homes in Timboon and Simpson is gaining momentum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.