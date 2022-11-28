A project expected to deliver up to 130 new homes in Timboon and Simpson is gaining momentum.
Urban designer Architectus will soon begin detailed design work on Corangamite Shire Council's Unlocking Housing initiative.
Coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels said the process would be driven by community consultation.
"Detailed design is about to start as we change focus from the big picture to making things actually happen," he said.
"Public consultation for the 'Positioning Timboon and Simpson Strategy' in 2020 gathered ideas from the local communities about how each site could be developed.
"Urban designer Architectus has worked with community reference groups, council and the Victorian Government to put those ideas into concept master plans.
"Those plans will be fine-tuned as detailed designs are developed in the coming months.
"Extensive community consultation will happen once plans are more developed."
The development at 17 Curdies Road, Timboon (on council land) would include the creation of 30-40 new homes, a new local road through the site to Curdies Road and an open-space reserve.
At 86 Princetown Road, Simpson, 70-90 homes would be built in addition to a new footpath along Princetown Road, an open space and a return loop track past the school through the new homes.
South-west ward councillor Kate Makin said re-zoning the land remained an ongoing priority.
"We will keep holding community reference group meetings as things advance, to make sure locals know what's going on," she said.
"Council will engage an expert civil engineering team by early 2023 to design infrastructure and make sure the subdivisions work and are sustainable.
"We are working with the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning to re-zone the sites so they can be used for residential purposes.
"The sites will need planning permission and we expect to consult on these in the middle of next year."
