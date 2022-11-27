The Standard
Vic Election

Liberal MP Roma Britnell wins every booth across South West Coast

By Ben Silvester
Updated November 27 2022 - 7:46pm, first published 6:00pm
Liberal MP Roma Britnell won every polling booth in South West Coast on Saturday, moving the marginal seat closer to 'safe Liberal' territory. Picture by Ben Silvester

Liberal incumbent MP Roma Britnell has underscored her election victory by winning every booth across South West Coast.

