THE GIFT of a Lone Pine tree is the inspiration behind Cudgee Primary School looking into its descendants' war history.
A ceremony was held at the school on Friday where Warrnambool's Doug Heazlewood presented the tree on behalf of Friends of Gallipoli.
He said the Lone Pine represented the friendship between the people of Australia and Turkey.
"This is why we have sent this tree today, to be the symbol in this school ground to remind students in the future people who were once enemies on the battlefield, can now be friends when peace comes," Mr Heazlewood said.
"The receipt of the tree has inspired the school to look at its history for those who served."
School principal Fiona Selway said many of the students have family links to the wars.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
