New recruit Dakota Crichton will bring a will to win and aggressive style of play when she steps on the court for the Warrnambool Mermaids during next year's Big V season.
The 17-year-old, who was named in the Victorian under-20 women's team on Thursday, has signed with the reigning division one champions after moving to Mortlake, where her father lives.
Crichton said she was looking forward to the opportunity to play locally with the Mermaids and showcase an aggressive style of game.
"If the ball's on the floor I'll definitely dive for it," she said. "In the same vein, I'd do anything to win."
The Warrnambool College student said it was a shock to make the top Victorian team this week as a bottom-ager after initially believing the Victorian Navy side was a more realistic landing spot.
"It was definitely a relief to hear that," she said.
Crichton averaged 17.9 points and 9.75 rebounds for Casey in the Big V Youth Championships division this year while lining up in four NBL1 games. She will represent Victoria at the Australian Junior Championships in Geelong in February.
She will play division one college basketball for Hawaii in 2024 after receiving several offers following her performance at the under 18 national championships in April.
"Hawaii just seemed like the best fit for me," she said. "I had a few calls with each of the colleges and got along with the coaches at Hawaii the best."
The Year 11 student, who is currently working on her outside game and ball-handling skills, is aiming to take her basketball to the highest level possible, with goals including the Olympic Games and WNBA.
Mermaids coach Lee Primmer said it was an exciting prospect to add someone of Crichton's talent and size to their existing playing group.
Primmer likened Crichton to former Mermaid Grace Rodgers, who played NBL1 in Townsville this year.
"She's had two training sessions with us and there is certainly some really great aspects of her game which is going to help us," he said. "There is no doubt about that."
He believes Crichton's arrival at the Mermaids will benefit both parties, with the association aiming to help the forward prepare for the physicality of college basketball in the US.
"She's probably been through a system with Vic Metro teams where you'd be very well skilled and taught in most aspects of the game," Primmer said.
"As good a program she's been in and the coaching she's had done there, to come into our group with the Mermaids and have the likes of Nicole Gynes, Louise Brown and Amy Wormald and Katie O'Keefe around her who have all played at the very best level, I think she can only just learn and get better from those types of the people," he said.
"She knows where she's going, so she's just got to knuckle down and work hard now and have a good season playing Big V."
MORE SPORT:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.