It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Warrnambool CBD with the city's festivities kicking off from Friday.
Warrnambool City Council launches the It's All Happening campaign which includes month-long Christmas events and activities to create a vibrant and festive atmosphere.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said lots of businesses would open later for Black Friday sales and the day would include buskers in the CBD, free face painting and a roving Santa.
The popular Christmas neon sculptures will return and the Civic Green Christmas tree will be lit up for the first time on Friday night.
Cr Arnott said there would be lots of different things happening "to make Christmas in Warrnambool feel that little bit more special".
In a new addition, some of the city's buildings will be lit up with festive images beamed onto them via a projector.
Cr Arnott said families could follow the CBD trail to find the names of nine Christmas elves to go in the draw to win a Toyworld voucher.
There will also be a light horse street parade ahead of this weekend's Jericho Cup.
Cr Arnott said the live music and face painting would continue throughout weekends in December which would help "to bring a bit of extra fun to the city centre in the lead-up to Christmas and enhance what is already a great atmosphere".
The team from the Christmas market will bring their stalls to Liebig Street on Friday, December 2 and on Saturday, December 10 there will be children's activities, including a visit from Bluey and Bingo from the award-winning children's television series.
Cr Arnott said council had worked with businesses and community groups to compile a comprehensive list of events from now to February which would be continually updated.
For more information go to whatson.warrnambool.vic.gov.au
