The return of a significant event for the Port Fairy community is imminent.
The Port Fairy Anglican Church Strawberry Fete will make its comeback this Sunday.
The first strawberry fete was held at St John's church in Port Fairy in 1905, with just the two world wars and COVID in 2020-21 causing it to stop for a break.
Father Thomas Edayal said the event was much loved by the community.
"People have been asking if the fete would be coming back this year," Father Edayal said.
"Everyone is keen to have it back. The fete is our parish's major fundraiser for the year."
As the event name suggests, fresh strawberries will again be a feature of the fete.
Lunch will be served and cakes available to buy, while there will be plenty for young families, including a jumping castle for the children.
The spinning wheel will be in action while a pet parade will give patrons the chance to put their favourite pet in line for glory. The fete will begin at 10am at St John's Church.
