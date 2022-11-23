The Standard

Former Warrnambool and District champion Matthew Love takes on junior coaching role with South West Cricket

By Nick Creely
Updated November 23 2022 - 5:34pm, first published 5:00pm
Matthew Love will mentor the under 17 South West Cricket representative team. Picture by Anthony Brady

Former Brierly-Christ Church premiership captain and Premier cricket gun Matthew Love says an opportunity to give back is at the core of his decision to take on a new role with South West Cricket.

