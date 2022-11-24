A record number of stallholders will feature at this year's Christmas markets which begin on Sunday.
Organisers Kerry Lee and Dianne Brown said they were astounded and pleased at the level of interest for this year's weekly markets.
The popular annual markets are held at the Warrnambool Civic Green from Sunday in the lead-up to Christmas.
Mrs Lee said the first three Sundays were "absolutely at capacity" with 64 stallholders and only a few vacancies remained for the final event on December 18.
"The Christmas markets are going gangbusters," Mrs Lee said. "I don't know if people have discovered their creativity over this (COVID-19) time."
She said there was plenty of variety each week and no two events would be the same, with live music adding to the atmosphere.
"There's such a turnover of stalls," she said. "From our first Sunday to next Sunday there would be 50 per cent different stalls coming in. It's not going to be the same thing every time you come for a wander down. It's exciting.
"We've got four markets and we've started a bit early because we can. People seem really enthusiastic so we thought 'well why not?"
The women also organise the annual Summer Night Markets held at Lake Pertobe and are excited to host the first unrestricted event since the pandemic began.
The first market is on Friday, December 30 and this year there will be five weekly events, compared to three last summer due to COVID-19 uncertainty.
Mrs Lee said the summer markets would follow a similar format to previous years with live music, food and beverage vendors and live music across two stages.
She said its summer market stall numbers hovered around 100 each week and there was as many as 130 vendors at some events.
The Christmas markets are on Sundays from 9am to 1pm and the Summer Night Markets are on Fridays from 4.30pm to 8.30pm.
The weekly undercover markets at the Warrnambool Showgrounds are also held each Sunday.
