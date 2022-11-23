The Standard

Koroit start pre-season preparation in bid to win eighth-straight premiership flag

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated November 24 2022 - 4:54pm, first published November 23 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Byrne, pictured at GWV Rebels training this week, was one of nine new senior premiership players for Koroit this year. Picture by Anthony Brady

Koroit coach Chris McLaren believes motivation isn't an issue as the Saints chase their eighth-straight Hampden league senior flag in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.