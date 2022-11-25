A new community fun run will honour the late Clinton Hall, with money raised going to his three children.
Organiser Jacob Rhodes hopes next month's Hally's Run will honour the talented runner and footballer and his three children Will, Ella and Jack, following the 43-year-old's sudden passing in July.
"What we've come up with, we hope the event's big enough we can have it annually," Rhodes said.
The fun run will consist of a 6km and 3km course starting from the grassed area behind Lake Petrobe's Beach Kiosk.
Rhodes said Hall was "a competitor who loved to run", with his death a shock considering how fit he was.
"I was lucky enough to play (football) with him... and he was running as fast in the last quarter as he was the first," Rhodes said.
The event will bring together three football netball clubs Hall was involved with, including South Warrnambool, Dennington and Old Collegians, where Clinton's father Ray was heavily involved.
The three clubs will vie for a shield in Hall's honour. Participants can nominate their chosen clubs with the most represented earning the yearly shield.
The creation of an excellence award named after Hall in conjunction with South West Sport is also in the works.
"It may be a portion of the funds we raise go to (that award)," Rhodes said. "That's the vision we have at the moment."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
