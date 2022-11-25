The Standard

Fun run in honour of Clinton Hall set to raise money for his three children

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated November 25 2022 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clinton Hall, who passed away in July, running a Warrnambool triathlon event in 2020.

A new community fun run will honour the late Clinton Hall, with money raised going to his three children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.