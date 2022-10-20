The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Warrnambool man pleaded guilty to child porn charges in Warrnambool County Court

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated October 21 2022 - 12:38am, first published October 20 2022 - 11:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sex offender jailed who accessed more child porn

UPDATE, Friday, 10.38am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.