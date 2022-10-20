Sex offender jailed who accessed more child porn

UPDATE, Friday, 10.38am:
A Warrnambool sex offender has been imprisoned for almost three years, but will only spend five months in custody before being placed on a good behavior bond after access online child pornography.
Benjamin McCarthy, 35, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool County Court to three charges - possessing child pornography and two counts of failing to comply with reporting conditions of being a registered sex offender.
Judge Claire Quin sentenced McCarthy to 34 months of imprisonment, with five months to be served before being released on a $1000 two-year good behaviour bond.
He has to complete a sex offender's program as a condition of the bond.
McCarthy has has already spent 15 days in custody, which is counted as time served.
He has now also been registered as a sex offender for life and his offending dates back to 2007.
McCarthy was placed on the sex offenders' register for 15 years after he was convicted in 2010 of charges, including procuring a minor for the purpose of making or producing child pornography.
While on the register he must report any contact with a child, as well as any creation of an online account, to police.
In November 2019, McCarthy spoke to a teenage girl on social media application Snapchat, but he ceased contact when he was told she was 15 years old.
But 13 months later he re-commenced contact which was not discovered until police raided his home on August 6 last year.
McCarthy told police he also failed to report that he'd joined online dating sites Tinder and Plenty of Fish.
Police located the 428 illegal child pornography images the same day, nine of which were actual photos of children and the rest cartoons..
The images were accessed by McCarthy between September 2020 and July 31 last year.
Judge Quin said although the majority of images were not of actual children, they normalised abuse of children and included depraved sexual abuse cartoons.
She said the offending was not sophisticated and was not motivated by profit, with McCarthy appearing to accessed the material for his own sexual gratification.
The judge said McCarthy's own admissions were the basis of the prosecution for some of the offending and she noted his cooperation with police.
She said McCarthy had not been diagnosed as a pedophile but he had an interest in teenage girls and she regarded his prospects of rehabilitation as only "fair".
Both the prosecution and defence agreed that an immediate term of imprisonment had to be served.
