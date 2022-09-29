A south-west federal election candidate is putting her "experience to the test" on a state level looking to capitalise on her party's national success.
Aireys Inlet's Hilary McAllister has thrown her hat in the ring for the Greens in Polwarth for the Victorian state election.
Ms McAllister won just over 6 per cent of the vote when she ran for the federal seat of Wannon in May.
But the 33-year-old said she was hoping the familiarity gained during her federal 'CAMPaign' - where she camped out on the hustings - would work in her favour.
"Hopefully having run in the federal election, there's already a bit of recognition there," she said.
"I met so many fantastic Greens supporters and volunteers from across Wannon.
"I thought I should put my experience to the test again."
Ms McAllister said the "great result" for the Greens in the federal election gave her confidence for the Polwarth race.
"The Greens' success Australian wide really showed that it was a climate election," she said.
"I wanted to really work on that momentum and keep it going into the state election."
The Greens candidate will be up against incumbent Liberal MP Richard Riordan and Labor candidate Hutch Hussein who announced her candidacy in July.
Polwarth has an estimated 4 per cent margin after the latest electoral boundary redistribution making it one of the closest seats in the state.
Ms McAllister said her late candidacy announcement meant she had "catching up to do".
"We are volunteer driven so it does mean that things take a little longer," she said.
"But we do have incredible resources out there on the ground... to help us with letterboxing and doorknocking, and getting out to community events.
"I think we will make up the ground that we lost."
IN OTHER NEWS
Ms McAllister said the issues which motivated her to run in the federal election were still relevant in the state race for Polwarth including emissions targets, offshore gas exploration in the Otway Basin, rising living costs and lack of affordable housing.
"The Greens have incredible policies around net zero by 2030... which none of the two major parties are taking to this election," she said.
"The gas exploration and mining has the potential to decimate our coastal communities.
"When it comes to affordable housing... there's a huge amount of short term rentals [while] hospitality and retail workers struggle to find accommodation."
She said she'd also be campaigning on reducing the acidity of the Anglesea River, improving the health of Spring Creek and funding the development of Torquay.
"There are so many issues that are relevant to Polwarth that thankfully I've got a grip of after the federal election," she said.
"I can dive into it deeper because I have that experience of familiarising myself with local issues."
What are the issues most important to you at November's state election? Have your say and we will then campaign on the issues you choose. Tell us what matters most to you:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.