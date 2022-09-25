Police investigating scams, victims losing more than $10,000

Do a reverse text and image search for the pet being advertised. If the search returns a match on multiple websites, you're likely dealing with a scam.

Try to meet the pet in person before handing over money. If it's not possible, ask the seller to do a video call where you can see them handling and playing with the pet.

Be cautious of sellers offering cheap prices for pets. If a price is too good to be true, it probably is.

Pause before agreeing to pay extra, such as unexpected costs such as additional shipping fees or vet bills. Scammers will often create dramatic stories that tug at the heartstrings.

Beware of sellers who won't communicate by phone, only through text or email.