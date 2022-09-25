Police investigating scams, victims losing more than $10,000

South-west police detectives are investigating a number of online scams with some victims losing more than $10,000.
Two of the main scams involve criminals infiltrating emails and asking to change bank account details and the other involves the sale of puppies.
Portland police Detective Senior Constable Victoria Hudson said the puppies scam involved a professional website based in Iceland.
Police said puppies could be bought safely online, but it was important that people were vigilant and followed crucial rules:
Police have also warned about ongoing myGov scams asking people to login to a site that is not government backed.
In Melbourne crime investigation unit detectives arrested two people as part of two separate deception investigations.
As part of the first investigation, a 27-year-old man was arrested in relation to a series of online scams which occurred over the past two years, between September 2020 and August this year.
It is alleged the man responded to online posts where people wanted to purchase various items before he allegedly sent fake photos and accepted payment. The items were then allegedly never sent to the customer.
The series of incidents involved 61 victims and items valued at more than $38,000.
The Ivanhoe man was charged with 78 deception related charges including obtaining property by deception.
He has been remanded to appear in a Melbourne court on October 19.
A 19-year-old Werribee woman was arrested as part of the second investigation following a series of online pet scams which occurred between March and August this year.
It is alleged the woman was an employee of a scam operation selling dogs and macaw birds through a social media platform where victim's gave money to purchase the animals and did not receive them.
This series of incidents involved 35 victims and a value of more than $28,000.
The woman has been interviewed by police and released pending further enquiries.
For anyone seeking more information about scams go to https://www.scamwatch.gov.au
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.