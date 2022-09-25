The Standard
There's a chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 25 2022 - 9:54pm, first published 9:50pm
At 7.30am looking north up Kepler Street in Warrnambool it was wet and gloomy. The temperature was a tick over 11 degrees and there's the chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

Today across the south-west will be partly cloudy, with a very high chance of showers, most likely from late this morning.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

