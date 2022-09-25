Today across the south-west will be partly cloudy, with a very high chance of showers, most likely from late this morning.
There's a chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon.
Light winds will become south-westerly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming lighter in the late afternoon.
At 7.30am in Warrnambool it was 11.2 degrees, felt like 9.7 and since 9am yesterday we've had 2.4mm of rain.
Warrnambool and most centres across the south-west are expecting a top of 16 degrees today with Colac 15 and Portland 14.
Winds across Victoria will turn more northerly early today as a weak ridge of high pressure moves to the east and a low pressure system and trough approach from South Australia.
The low and trough will move across Victoria today and Tuesday, before moving away into the Tasman Sea on Wednesday.
For the week ahead, we are looking at showers every day through until Sunday, with Friday the exception - being clear and cloudy.
Tuesday we're expecting a top of 15 degrees with a 50 per cent chance of at least 1mm, Wednesday a shower or two 14 degrees,Thursday a shower or two 15, Friday partly cloudy 17, Saturday a possible shower 18 and Sunday a possible shower 18.
