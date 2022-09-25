A young man has died following a crash south-east of Colac on Sunday.
Police have been told the man was riding a dirt bike with a number of other people just prior to the crash on Westwood Road in Barongarook about 1.30pm.
It is believed the rider, who was separated from the group at the time of the incident, may have lost control as he was going around a bend and crashed into a tree.
The 22-year-old was found unresponsive by one of the other riders shortly after the crash and sadly died at the scene, about 10 kilometres south-east of Colac.
Police will prepare a report for the Victorian Coroner.
