UPDATE Friday, 2.15pm:
The two men charged over an alleged attempted home invasion will remain in custody.
The Warrnambool duo, aged 30 and 32, fronted Warrnambool Magistrates Court shortly after 2pm on Friday for a filing hearing.
They did not apply for bail and were remanded in custody.
Police were ordered to serve a hand-up brief, which contains witness statements and an accused's record of interview, on the defence by November 4.
The accused pair will face a committal mention hearing on December 16.
The court heard it was the 30-year-old man's first time behind bars, while the older accused had not long been released on bail accused of serious drug trafficking offences.
He spent about four months on remand before being granted bail with a $5000 surety last month. He will face court again for the drug-related matters on October 28.
Friday, 7.30am:
Two Warrnambool men aged in their 30s will appear in Warrnambool court on Friday after being charged with attempted home invasion.
Warrnambool crime investigation unit detectives executed two search warrants on Thursday morning and arrested the two men.
The duo were interviewed and charged with attempted home invasion as well as other charges relating to an incident at a Japan Street address in Warrnambool early Sunday morning.
They will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday for bail/remand hearings.
Police will allege a number of windows were smashed at the address just east of the Fig Tree Caravan Park as four offenders attempted to gain entry to the home.
Earlier this week Detective Senior Constable Craig Wastell said the incident happened at 1.45am.
"It appears four unknown offenders attended at the residence and attempted to gain entry," he said.
"The occupants have been able to successfully resist them gaining entry. A few windows were smashed. It was a fair effort to try and get in."
On Sunday morning crime officers attended at the home to conduct forensic tests.
Thursday, 11am:
Two Warranmbool men aged in the 30s are currently in custody assisting police with an investigation into an attempted home invasion early Sunday morning.
The men were arrested on Thursday morning and are about to be interviewed by Warrnambool crime investigation unit detectives.
It's expected that they will be charged and appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court later today for a bail/remand hearing.
Sunday: A home in Warrnambool's Japan Street has had a number of windows smashed as four unknown offenders attempted to gain entry during the early hours of Sunday morning.
Detective Senior Constable Craig Wastell, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the aggravated burglary was committed at 1.45am at a property just east of the Figtree Caravan Park.
"It appears four unknown offenders attended at the residence and attempted to gain entry," he said.
"The occupants have been able to successfully resist gaining entry.
"A few windows were smashed. It was a fair effort to try and get in."
On Sunday morning crime officers attended at the home to conduct forensic tests.
Detectives will speak to the residents of the home again on Sunday as the investigation progresses.
"We'll be canvassing the area, requesting anyone who lives in that area to check their CCTV footage," he said.
"We're calling on anyone who saw or heard anything at about 1.45am in that area to get in touch with the Warrnambool police station (5560 1333) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Long-time senior journalist
