The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Duo charged with serious offending front Warrnambool Magistrates Court

Jessica Howard
AT
By Jessica Howard, and Andrew Thomson
Updated September 30 2022 - 4:57am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police allege four offenders tried to break into a Japan Street home in Warrnambool early Sunday morning. This is a file image.

UPDATE Friday, 2.15pm:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.