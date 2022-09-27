A new multi-purpose industrial development that merges small business and storage options in the one premises will soon be constructed.
Robson Park is a new development in the West Warrnambool Industrial Estate which will include 18 units ranging in size from 72 to 87 square metres.
Harris & Wood Real Estate commercial property specialist Danny Harris said it was an exciting development and the units could be used by tradespeople, start-up businesses or for residents needing extra storage for cars, caravans or boats.
He said the city lacked affordable, entry-level industrial sheds.
"It's something that's a bit innovative that hasn't been done in Warrnambool before," Mr Harris said. "It's quite common in other cities and regional areas like Ballarat, Geelong, Torquay and Mildura."
The concrete panel constructed units feature seven-metre ceilings, electric roller doors, an option for extra mezzanine floor space and secure gated entry.
"It's perfect for small business or tradespeople looking for a space to work from," he said.
"It will fill that void because the alternative is you've got to make a substantial investment if you're trying to find a spot, especially in that West Warrnambool Industrial Estate."
Mr Harris said inquiries had exceeded expectations and showed there was a market for the units with investors, small business and people looking for storage.
Prices start at $270,000 and construction will begin by the end of the year.
