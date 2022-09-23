Eleven impaired drivers have been intercepted across the south-west as part of the first two days of statewide police AFL Grand Final blitz Operation Scoreboard.
South-west police road safety adviser Senior Sergeant Matt Wheeler said it was extremely disappointing that so many motorists continued to drive while impaired.
"Eleven in the first two days of the operation is clearly a significant number," he said.
"There were 120 offences detected in that same time period, including the 11 impaired drivers, up from four after the first day of the operation.
"We have breath tested just over 2000 drivers.
"There are no surprises here - all available police members are out there manning testing sites and trying to intercept impaired drivers.
"It's very disappointing that we would catch that many," he said
On the first day two drunk drivers and drug impaired drivers were caught.
On day two four of the seven additional impaired drivers were under the influence of drugs and three were drink drivers.
The operation continues until midnight Sunday with locally-based Operation Respond continuing, targeting particularly young drivers in rural areas attending licensed premises.
That operation was launched after the deaths of four mostly young drivers in the region in three collisions, at Berrybank, Dixie and Cobden.
"The results of the past two days continue the alarming trend of impaired drivers that we have seen through Operation Respond," Senior Sergeant Wheeler said.
"People are not assessing the risks involved with driving while impaired and they are not listening to the safety messaging - that's not just here in the south-west but across Victoria.
"Drivers need to put the safety of the community ahead of their own convenience.
"Separate drinking and driving, organise a ride home or have a designated driver - be organised.
"The trend of impaired drivers being intercepted is frustrating to say the very least," he said.
