The Standard

Warrnambool export Tommy Jackson reflects on "tough" 2021-22 and renewed mindset ahead of season

Nick Creely
Updated September 20 2022 - 4:59am, first published 3:30am
Tommy Jackson on the drive for Geelong in the 2021-22 season. Picture by Tyler Lewis

Injury-free and with a renewed mindset, Warrnambool and District cricket export Tommy Jackson is bouncing into the season with vigour.

Sports Journalist

