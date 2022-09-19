AARON Purcell left Flemington with a spring in his step on Sunday after his three-year-old galloper Dashing ran a gallant fourth in a $55,000 restricted race over 1420 metres.
Dashing, ridden by Linda Meech, finished just over three lengths behind the eventual winner Elkington Road but Purcell was satisfied with the run.
"I thought Dashing hit the line well," Purcell said.
"I think he may have been held up for a stride or two at a vital stage. I'm sure Dashing is going to be a better horse in races over more ground. We're trying to keep a lid on his ability. Linda was really happy with his effort. She's got a good opinion of the horse.
"Dashing's only had the five starts and is improving each time. We'll take him home and see how he pulls up before planning another run. I think we'll see a better horse in his next campaign."
Dashing scored an impressive maiden win at his previous start on heavy ground at Casterton.
Purcell was also happy with the run of his imported galloper Constantinople at Caulfield on Saturday. Constantinople ran fourth in a 2000-metre race.
"We've got lots of options for Constantinople going forward," he said.
"There's a few nice country cups and some nice distance listed races, but we'll work things out later this week. Constantinople will probably have a few runs over the spring. Constantinople hasn't won a race for a fair while, but I think he may win another one in the near future."
Purcell has the 2023 Galleywood Hurdle at the Warrnambool May Carnival on the agenda for the seven-year-old.
HEAVY rain over the last week has helped the major track renovation at the Warrnambool racecourse, according to track manager Brent O'Rourke.
"We've over-sown the rye grass seed, and the fertiliser has been washed in by the rain," O'Rourke said.
"There's nothing better than natural rain when you are doing works like we've undertaken over the last few weeks. It's been a big job which we've been doing. It's the first time in more than 20 years since the track has had such an extensive renovation.
"We would love some warm weather now to get the grass to shoot, but that will come. We're running on schedule with the work. I'm confident we'll have a great racing surface when we resume racing."
Warrnambool is scheduled to hold its next meeting on November 27, which will see the running of the Jericho Cup.
POPULAR Warrnambool-based apprentice jockey Laura Lafferty is putting in the hard yards riding interstate and in Victoria.
Lafferty, 23, had two rides at Morphettville on Saturday and is back riding in her home state this week.
"It's very competitive in the jockey ranks," she said. "It's a tough job. It's seven days a week. I've been riding for more than 18 months, and sometimes it's a grind, but I love it. I'm hoping I get a few winners over the next few months."
Lafferty has ridden 111 winners, including five in the city.
VO Rogue, the front-running galloper trained by Vic Rail, captured the hearts of racing fans across Australia in the late 1980s and early 1990s, winning 26 races, and in 22 of those victories, Cyril Small was in the saddle.
Small's wife Lynlea has put pen to paper and just released a marvellous book titled The Vo Rogue Show, which gives a wonderful insight into his career.
From his 26 wins, Vo Rogue won six group one races and five other races, which carry group one status today.
The popular jockey credited his wife Lynlea for the countless hours she has put into the book.
"It's wonderful to have a book capturing the achievements of Vo Rogue," Small said.
"Lynlea has done an amazing job with the book. It's been a labour of love by her. There's plenty of iconic photos which have never been seen before and some wonderful stories, and I'm sure they will create plenty of interest.
"The impact Vo Rogue had on people is immense; I still get people to this day asking me about the horse. Vo Rogue played a big part in the history of Australian racing."
The Smalls' sons, Braidon and Daniel, have continued the racing tradition in the family as they are jumps jockeys in Warrnambool, while Cyril still rides in races in Queensland.
HORSES like Nature Strip come along once in a generation. Nature Strip was passed in for $90,000 at the 2016 Inglis Yearling Sale after his owners placed $120,000 on his head.
Fast forward to 2022, and Nature Strip has now won 22 of his 39 starts and picked up just over $19 million in stake money for his connections.
WARRNAMBOOL galloper French Moon was suspended for three months after a post-race veterinary examination found blood in both his nostrils following his run at Caulfield on Saturday.
The Symon Wilde-trained French Moon shall not, without permission of the stewards: a) be trained, exercised or gallop on any racecourse for two months, thereafter: b) start in any race for three months, and only after a satisfactory gallop of at least 1000 metres in the presence of a steward.
TRICKY: punters should treat the form from Caulfield on Saturday with caution. Heavy rain meant many horses struggled in the going. It may be wise for punters to go warily with the form going forward.
AMENABLE: caught the eye with a nice effort to run third in the Guineas Prelude. He never appeared at home in the going and should be suited to better tracks and over more ground.
PHILIP STOKES: astute trainer who has stables in Adelaide and Melbourne.
CARDINAL GEM: big winner in unsuitable conditions on Sunday. He looks to have above-average ability and can be followed with confidence.
INGRATIATING: resumed with a strong win at Flemington, and going on that performance, he is in for a good campaign. He can win better races.
