Brierly Christ Church is looking forward, not backwards as it looks to respond quickly from a disappointing 2021-22 division one season.
The Bulls have reset their mindset after a bottom-placed finish and have set sights on a round one clash against West Warrnambool, which kicks off on Saturday October 1.
Part of the focus is internal development, according to coach Lachie Rooke who said the club had welcomed in welcomed in top-order bat Damon Cooper from Russells Creek but were largely focusing on its existing core group.
"It's not necessarily about who we've recruited, it's about who we've got at the moment and how we can sort of stand up," he told The Standard.
"We've still got two quality guys in Nathan and (captain) Mark Murphy but it's up to us to stand up - Zac Brooks had a really good year last year so it's a chance for him. 'Coops' has been fantastic in his first few weeks of training and has wanted to do the extra yards.
"Hopefully with the group we've got we'll continue to just improve. When you do drop back and win one for the season, we've got to keep working on what we can do best.
"We were in a lot of games last year but couldn't close them out so we'll work on that. We're determined to improve week-by-week. It won't happen overnight but we'll get there."
The Bulls mentor said the club was looking to give plenty of their most exciting young players chances to play division one cricket.
"We have a few kids like Will Colla and Matt Gome who came in and got opportunities last year, so they'll get more div one experience which is exciting for us," he said.
Coming out of the club is young gun Daniel Hawkins who has landed at Merrivale, while Tyler Mungean is unlikely to play as he recovers from a serious injury sustained playing for Allansford in the footy.
Hawkins snared 15 wickets leading the attack last season and has been a strong contributor in representative cricket in recent year
"It's an interesting one - Daniel is a big loss, he was rookie of the year and he was part of that young core that was hopefully going to keep us pushing up so to lose him is a loss," he said.
