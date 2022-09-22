Get the steins out and put on your best Lederhosen for the fourth and final Warrnambool Oktoberfest.
The iconic event will return to Shipwreck Bay Holiday Park on Saturday 29th October 2022 for one last prost.
Owner and operator Jordan Thulborn said while he was taking a "backwards step" the event was far from "dead and gone."
"Warrnambool won't be without a beer fest - it'll just be a little bit different to what they've come to know and experience as Oktoberfest over the past three or four years," he said.
"We encourage people to keep an eye out for what to expect in the future - it might become a bit of a summer thing.
"We're just glad that post-COVID we've been able to run another one. We did Jantoberfest at Rafferty's during COVID but we thought for the final one we'd go back to where it all started at the caravan park.
"It'll be the same drill, people will dress up in their Lederhosen - or dirndl for the girls - and there'll be plenty of German beer and bratwurst as well as pretzels.
"They'll get the exact same experience as they would in Munich. We've got three stages of entertainment, our live music stage - a few locals like Jesse Rudman & The TJ Show are going to be a part of it - and we've got DJs and a silent disco as well.
"It'll be an amazing day."
Tickets are available from eventbrite.
