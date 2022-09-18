SAM Dobson paid tribute to Koroit's leaders when reflecting on the Saints' seventh consecutive premiership.
The key forward, who has featured in four of the seven, is in awe of the Hampden league powerhouse's ability to get the best out of its players, across football and netball.
Dobson, a former VFL-listed footballer who returned to his home club, said people had helped guide the club to greener pastures.
"It is key people around the club; certain people in certain positions, certain leaders," he said after the Saints' 16-point grand final win against North Warrnambool Eagles.
"It hasn't been success forever. It started in '14 and before that we were building and putting certain things in place.
"Those people - I won't name them all - but that's the reason."
Dobson collected one of the two best-on-ground efforts for his two-goal performance in the low-scoring game at Reid Oval.
"I am feeling over the moon at the moment. It's a bit surreal but I am very proud of the boys and very happy for the supporters and people around the club," he said.
"I did my best for my team I suppose. I kept leading and trying to take some marks and fortunately a couple fell in my hands.
"The boys kept winning the stoppages, either halving it or winning it.
"It made it easier to stem the flow of them trying to get it forward and gave us an opportunity."
Dobson, who has strong family ties to Victoria Park, said it was special to celebrate post-game with his loved ones, including older brother Ben, who was also among the Saints' most prolific players.
"It is always good to play with Ben but also being able to hold the cup with my son (Freddie), that was pretty special," he said.
Dylan McCutcheon snared a best-on-ground medal for his performance in the midfield.
It was McCutcheon's first flag for the club after returning last year following a stint in Bendigo.
"I am over the moon. I haven't got many words for it, I am stoked," he said.
"I am just happy with a premiership, I don't care about anything else."
McCutcheon said it was a special result for his grandmother Anne, who lives a few streets from the club's spiritual home at Victoria Park.
