The Standard

Warrnambool couple have received two letters from the Queen

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated September 9 2022 - 7:58am, first published 2:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Ron and Carlyn Sproston - who came from England to live in Australia - with the letters the received from the Queen. One was when Carlyn and her friend wrote to the Queen on her coronation. Picture by Chris Doheny

Warrnambool's Carlyn Sproston was just 10 when she lined the streets of her tiny town in England to wave past the new Queen.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.