The Standard

Middle Island Penguin Project to expand research to shearwaters, cormorants and oystercatchers

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated September 2 2022 - 2:42am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fatso and Grumpy were among the penguins nursed back to health then released to Middle Island from Stingray Bay in 2019.
Warrnambool Coastcare Landcare Network Middle Island's Olivia Pagotto says the project is turning its focus to other bird life migrating to the island.

MIDDLE Island penguin researchers will turn their focus to other birds that flock to Stingray Bay.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.