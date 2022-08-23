The future of a planned $100 million country club development and a new child care centre in Warrnambool will soon be decided by councillors.
Both projects also include residential housing plans, but the future of both projects are now in the hands of councillors who will decide their fate "in coming months".
Advertisement
The development plan submitted to council allows for 185 fully detached homes in the retirement village as well as 52 housing lots.
There will also be an indoor heated swimming pool, spa, gym, all-weather bowling green, pickle ball court, theatre, library, billiard room, craft room, bar, alfresco barbecue area and caravan storage.
There will also be public open space along the river with wetlands and a walking track. The Dales Road child-care centre and adjoining housing development is also set to be decided on by councillors.
Plans would see the corner section of the site transformed into a child care and early learning facility with 29 off-street car parks and eight on-street parks.
The rest of the site would be used for 16 two-bedrooom townhouses next door.
The centre would create jobs for 40 people and 150 child-care places.
The two projects are among a number of major developments on the drawing board in the city with the Salvation Army recently unveiling plans for social housing off Mortlake Road behind their new chapel and mission centre.
Just a few doors up from the Salvation Army project for 21 townhouses is another $10 million project to build 32 units.
A planning application for that development has been approved after there were just three objections.
Objectors raised concerns over character and density, noise, overlooking, overshadowing, traffic, parking and pedestrian safety
Plans for what has been touted as a JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks were approved in February this year with fencing recently erected around the two motels that are set to be demolished to make way for the retail development.
When asked about plans to open in Warrnambool, Office Works said it was always looking to grow its business sustainably "and that includes increasing our support and presence in regional towns like Warrnambool and communities across Australia".
"We look forward to sharing our next store opening or expansion plans when they are formalised and ready to announce," a spokesperson for the company said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Advertisement
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.