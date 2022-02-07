news, latest-news,

A $10 million housing development on a vacant Mortlake Road block would inject another 32 dwellings into Warrnambool's tight real estate market. The site, next to the indoor cricket and netball centre, would be made up of 18 apartments and 14 townhouses. The plans include nine one-bedroom apartments, nine two-bedroom apartments and 14 two-bedroom townhouses. At least eight of the ground-floor apartments have been set aside as National Disability Insurance Scheme accommodation. "Each apartment at ground floor level comprises one bedroom, a study area, a bathroom and an open-plan kitchen and living/meals area and are designed as NDIS accommodation," the application says. The proposal aims to provides "housing choice and diversity" for Warrnambool as well as creating NDIS housing which was "desperately needed" in the community. The land was sold to an out-of-town developer about six months ago and a planning permit has now been lodged with the city council. The development is about 200 metres from where a 68-unit development is under construction on the opposite side of Mortlake Road. The first stage of that $14 million project, which was fast-tracked by the state government, is nearing completion. The new apartment complex at 46 Mortlake Road is also just up the road from where KFC plans to build a new store at the Northpoint Shopping Centre - a proposal that is yet to be approved with a number of objections flowing in. The new housing development aims to provide for "housing choice and affordability" with a mixture of accessible apartments and two-storey townhouses to provide housing diversity, the application says. "The assisted housing units are to cater for residents with disabilities who require assistance and as such are not projected to generate a high demand for resident parking," the application says. The two-storey development will include apartments at the front of the site, and townhouses at the rear. The buildings are expected to cover 55 per cent of the site, much lower than most typical residential developments, the application says. Submissions to the plans close on February 21.

