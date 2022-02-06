news, latest-news,

The replacement of the boat ramp voted the worst in Victoria will move a step closer on Monday with Warrnambool City Council set to award the tender for its construction. In its first meeting for the the year, the councillors will be asked to award a $1.89 million tender to build the new boat ramp. The government has chipped in $3.5 million for the project but the tender has come in at a cost "considerably less" than it was estimated, the council said. Despite "many" companies downloading the tender document through the online portal in September, by the October 29 deadline only one submission was received. The long-awaited replacement of the boat ramp comes after constant lobbying from the community and council for action on the facility that has claimed a number of vehicles trying to launch boats over the years. The project will replace the two-lane concrete boat ramp surface, which is in poor condition. "The new ramp surface will feature grooved concrete slabs designed to provide a safer facility for locals and visitors wishing to launch and retrieve their vessels," the council says. "The ageing wooden jetties on the south and north sides of the ramp will be replaced with more functional modern jetties that will enable boat tie up points and better protection within the harbour. "Improvements will also be made to the rock revetments at the boat ramp." These critical boat ramp works are the first in a staged process of upgrading facilities at Warrnambool, including how best to deal with any wave surge issues at the ramp. Guaranteed funding for future works has not yet been secured. The breakwater is also in need of expensive repair work to secure its long-term future, and plans to beautify the area have been on the drawing board for some time.

