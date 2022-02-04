news, latest-news,

Update, 1pm: The jury has been sent home for the weekend. Jurors commenced brief deliberations about 12.40pm and have now been sent home for the weekend. They will return to consider their verdict at 11am Monday. Earlier: The defence counsel for a 25-year-old man charged with kidnapping and raping his ex-girlfriend claims the complainant lied in her evidence. The South Australian man, who cannot be named because that would identify the complainant, allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend for about a week in 2019 - between August 27 and September 2. The prosecution claims he twice raped her while avoiding police throughout south-west Victoria and south-east South Australia during a week-long manhunt. He has pleaded not guilty in the Warrnambool County Court trial. Barrister Gabriel Chipkin told a Warrnambool jury in a closing address his client was innocent. Mr Chipkin said the complainant was not held against her will and the pair had consensual sex. He said being raped and kidnapped was "the perfect cover story" to hide that the complainant was with the accused while being in a relationship with someone else, who was in custody for offences of violence. Mr Chipkin claimed the woman had fabricated a similar story earlier that month and told police she was transported to hospital by ambulance. But he said there was "not a shred of paperwork" to verify her story. "No ambulance records, no hospital records," he told the jury. "Doesn't that strike you as fundamentally inexplicable?" Mr Chipkin urged jurors to look closely at affectionate text messages sent by the complainant to the accused man in the lead up to the offending. Crown prosecutor Robyn Harper agreed the complainant earlier alleged the man kidnapped and raped her but that it wasn't part of the prosecution case because it happened interstate. She said that allegation showed the man had the tendency to take the complainant and have sex with her against her will, which Ms Harper said happened during the seven-day alleged kidnap. Ms Harper said the complainant was a credible witness, who told the jury about her extreme fear of the accused man and became emotional during cross-examination. She said that in the 24 hours before the alleged kidnapping, the man sent a text message to a family member saying the complainant wasn't safe and he was "going to snap and do crazy things". Ms Harper said that from August 27, the complainant had nothing in her possession but two phones, a charger, lip-gloss, wallet and dog treats. "That's not someone who has packed for a seven-day trip or planning to go on the run," she said. "It is just not plausible to suggest that in these circumstances she'd agreed to go with the accused man." Judge Michael Cahill is expected to give his judge's charge on Friday morning and the jury will then retire for deliberations.

