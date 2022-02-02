Moyne CEO, councillors pay tribute to retiring director

news, latest-news,

Moyne Shire Council CEO Bill Millard led a chorus of tributes for outgoing director of community and corporate services Kevin Leddin at Mr Leddin's final council meeting before retirement. An at-times emotional Mr Millard praised Mr Leddin's professionalism as well as his unique presence around the council offices. "I did read in the paper that he was a 'quirky' character; I probably have never read such an understatement in all my life. Quirky is good, but he's way beyond that," Mr Millard said. "He's a great team player, a sensational colleague, and I'm certainly going to miss him a lot." Councillor Jordan Lockett sang Mr Leddin's praises, saying he was an invaluable guide through the intricacies of local government. "I'd known Kevin from growing up in Port Fairy and he was a real guiding light to kind of ease the stress," Cr Lockett said. "He's been a solid rock for many of us as councillors and as staff. "His ability to manage to be all across the Local Government Act, to be across all financial matters, but be hilarious and professional at the same time is phenomenal." Mr Millard read a note from former Moyne Shire mayor Mick Wolfe, who emphasised Moyne's great achievement in luring Mr Leddin across from Warrnambool City Council. "Moyne poaching you from Warrnambool council was as big as Carlton getting Chris Judd from the West Coast Eagles," Mr Wolfe wrote. "If I tried to challenge you on the figures you always hit me out of the park by telling me it was just a 'paper entry'. "I sincerely thank you for your friendship and your tremendous service to the entire organisation and the people of Moyne." Current mayor Ian Smith endorsed the many well-wishes and added a personal acknowledgement of his own. "It has been great working with you, Kevin, over the years, you have always been a go-to person," he said. "If you had a problem, Kevin could always give you a very balanced answer. "And if he had to say 'no' or 'shut up' he said it in the most delightful way that you didn't realise you'd been shut down. "I hope you have a long and healthy retirement."

